SRS reaches 131 coronavirus cases among its workforce of 11,000

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah River Site has gained 44 confirmed cases of coronavirus among its workforce in a week.

Spokeswoman Amy Boyette announced that as of this morning, there had been 131 confirmed cases among the workforce at the U.S. Department of Energy complex. As of last Friday, there had been 87.

Boyette said that as of today, 66 employees had recovered and returned to work.

The workforce totals more than 11,000 at the 310-square-mile U.S. Department of Energy complex that spans parts of Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties.

