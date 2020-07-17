Shooting claims life of Williston 17-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston, S.C., shooting killed a 17-year-old boy, authorities reported Friday.

Xaivier K. Priester, 17, of Elko Street in Williston, was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m. at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, according to the Barnwell County Coroner’s Office

He died from a gunshot wound.

The incident occurred in the 800 block of Elko Street around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the coroner.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

An autopsy will be performed.

The case is under investigation by the Barnwell County Coroner’s Office and the Williston Police Department.

The case wasn’t the only deadly shooting on the South Carolina side of the Savannah River. Carlos J. Turner Sr., 44, of Jackson, was killed in a shooting early Friday 928 Old Aiken Road just outside North Augusta.

Both shootings came as a streak of violent crime sweeps across the region.

Among the most recent incidents, an Aiken man was found early Tuesday in a crashed car in Augusta after a shooting incident that killed him and injured two other people, according to authorities. Three people have been arrested.

There was also a shooting early Monday that injured a 13-year-old girl in Waynesboro and a shooting last Tuesday that injured one person at 2706 Blossom Drive in Augusta. Days earlier, during the Fourth of July weekend, shootings left two people dead and at least five injured in the CSRA. In Atlanta that weekend, a shooting took the life of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks died.

After the July Fourth weekend incidents, leading Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to declare a state of emergency and activate up to 1,000 National Guard troops to help deal with the problem.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.