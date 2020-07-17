Personal, mental preparedness essential for sports return

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There's a lot to process with everything that's happening in society right now. A pandemic, politics, social tension, uncertainty, it's all there and a lot to deal with. It's easy to get caught up in it. Now with athletes returning to their fields, it can be tricky to navigate the mental health side of it all.

"When they finally get to practice, or when they get to play, that is their moment to just forget -- to let it go. And that's a mental performance task anyway," said Dr. Megan Buning, a certified metal performance consultant and an associate professor of education research at Augusta University.

Being in season forces athletes to better manage their time. They also understand that there's a reward in front of them academically: being eligible for practices and games. It's not uncommon to see higher grades in-season compared to grades during the off-season. The work they put in may even be going towards a greater goal such as earning a college scholarship or playing professionally.

“When you’re playing a sport and you’re in season, you have that carrot of ‘here’s my game, I need to get x amount done’ and right now everyone’s in a holding pattern,” Buning explained.

The holding pattern is dangerous. The stagnation can create a loss of interest, decrease motivation, and no longer give athletes the escape they desire in their lives. Athletics provide a forced structure that some athletes may not have at home and in some cases, a forced discipline. Staples of many athletic programs are accountability and discipline. The results of no longer having those structures and staples could be devastating.

"I fully expect some athletes will drop," Buning continued.

Zoom meetings, and more recently in person workouts, have begun to rebuild the bridge for athletes to find their motivation again. Many are frustrated they can't do more. The frustration is understandable. High school seniors lost their last season of eligibility when spring sports were canceled. Another wave of COVID-19 may force leagues into another shut down if the conditions aren't safe to play in. Realizing the frustration and negative emotions is one step, utilizing them is the next.

"You have a choice. You have a choice mentally. Do you continue to go down this rabbit hole of continuing with the anger and frustration? Or, do you let yourself express those things and express them appropriately and then figure out how to move past that," said Buning.

The circumstances surrounding athletics are fluid and constantly changing. Adaptability is already skill many athletes have learned through the course of their athletic careers.

"When you're in a game, in an individual sport or team sport, you are constantly making adjustments. To your opponent, to the weather, to the calls from the officials, all those sorts of things," said Buning.

No one can say for certain what the future holds with this upcoming fall season and beyond. No matter how small or large the level of activity we'll see is. The important thing is to remember why athletes play in the first place.

"One day at a time, one practice at a time. And that's where I think they need to get their focus. I think if they live in the moment right now, it might help the perspective instead of trying to look way down the road," Buning continued. "Be in the moment, and let yourself enjoy what's going on."

Buning also suggested a formula that can be applied on and off the field: situation plus behavior equals results. Identify what the situation around you is and what result you want from it. Understand what behaviors are needed given the situation and the results will come.

It’s equally important to understand this situation is uncomfortable for plenty of people. Professional athletes have opted-out of their seasons because of the level of discomfort about playing during the pandemic. Determining a personal level of comfort before applying the formula is also something that needs to be considered.

