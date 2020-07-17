Head-on crash kills 1, injures 1 in Bamberg County

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials have reported one death and one person with injuries following a head-on collision near Clearpond Road.

The crash occurred around 6:12 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 601 near Clearpond Road. Two cars were involved. One person, driving a Chevy Tahoe crashed into a second driver head-on. The driver of the Chevy Tahoe was pronounced dead on the scene. It has been confirmed by officials that the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The second driver sustained injuries and was taken to Orangeburg Medical Center.

No other details can be given at this time.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.