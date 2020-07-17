Advertisement

Suspect arrested after Aiken County shooting kills 1 person

Richard Ernest Posey
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting claimed the life of a Jackson man, prompting an investigation by the Aiken County Coroner’s Office and deputies.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around midnight to a report of a shooting at 928 Old Aiken Road just outside North Augusta. Arriving deputies found the victim, identified as Carlos J. Turner Sr., 44, of Jackson, in a back room, unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound.

Before deputies arrived, witnesses gave a description and name of the alleged shooting suspect.

Deputies said they arrested Richard Ernest Posey, 56, of Ridge Spring, who was still at the home when they arrived.

Witnesses told deputies there had been a verbal argument between Turner and Posey prior to the shooting.

Posey was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center, where he was expected to be charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the sheriff’s agency.

Turner will be autopsied Saturday.

Turner’s slaying wasn’t the only deadly shooting with a few hours on the South Carolina side of the Savannah River.

A Williston shooting claimed the life of 17-year-old Xaivier K. Priester, according to the Barnwell County Coroner’s Office. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Both shootings came as a streak of violent crime sweeps across the region.

Among the most recent incidents, an Aiken man was found early Tuesday in a crashed car in Augusta after a shooting incident that killed him and injured two other people, according to authorities. Three people have been arrested.

There was also a shooting early Monday that injured a 13-year-old girl in Waynesboro and a shooting last Tuesday that injured one person at 2706 Blossom Drive in Augusta. Days earlier, during the Fourth of July weekend, shootings left two people dead and at least five injured in the CSRA. In Atlanta that weekend, a shooting took the life of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks died.

After the July Fourth weekend incidents, leading Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to declare a state of emergency and activate up to 1,000 National Guard troops to help deal with the problem.

