3 suspects in Arbery death plead not guilty

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The three suspects charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery entered a “not guilty” plea in court on Friday.

Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan all pleaded not guilty to all charges against them in the case.

Attorneys for the suspects filed a motion to strike what they called the illegal appointment of the Cobb County Judicial Circuit District Attorney Joyette Holmes by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. The judge denied that motion in court on Friday.

Bond is scheduled to be discussed for Bryan.

Bond is scheduled to be discussed for Bryan.

Arbery, a Black jogger, was fatally shot Feb. 23 outside the Georgia coastal city of Brunswick after white father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael pursued him. They said they thought he was a burglar.

Bryan recorded video of the incident, but prosecutors believe he played a greater role.

The three men were indicted on June 24 by a grand jury on malice and felony murder charges in the death of Arbery. They also face aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment charges.

The death of Arbery, who has family ties to the CSRA and is buried near Waynesboro, was not prosecuted for weeks until after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved. The case drew scrutiny over the treatment of the suspects, as Gregory McMichael is a former police officer.

The death sparked protests and memorial events across the country that gained steam with the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks — all Black people who died at the hands of police.

