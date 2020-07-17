Advertisement

Muse Named to John Mackey Watch List

(WRDW)
By South Carolina Gamecocks
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
University of South Carolina senior tight end Nick Muse has been named to the 2020 John Mackey Award preseason watch list, the Friends of John Mackey announced today. Given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, the award recipient is selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.

Muse, a 6-4, 250-pound senior tight end is in his second year with the Gamecocks after transferring from William & Mary. In his first season at Carolina, he hauled in 17 passes for 158 yards in eight games before suffering an ACL injury.

NFL Hall of Fame member John Mackey is considered to be the best to have played the tight end position. A tight end by whom all others are measured, Mackey was a role model on and off the field as demonstrated by his Super Bowl Championship, his commitment to community and his place in history as the first President of the NFLPA.

The John Mackey Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935.

