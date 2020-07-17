Local resident has seen 104 years, and none have been like 2020

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many people say one of the biggest challenges during this pandemic is adapting to the new normal.

But many of us are learning.

One woman says that at over a century old, she’s just grateful to see each day, no matter what it brings.

Jessie May Holmes said she never imagined living to be 104 years old.

She says, though, she has lived through very difficult times

But this year has been unlike any other.

"Once upon a time, you weren't as afraid as you are today," she said.

She says the pandemic has come with a lot of changes

“I’m just so used to doing what I want to do, and now I can’t do it,” she said.

Things like visiting family and friends or going to church are now limited.

“I’m afraid to be around anybody,” she said.

But she still has one thing left that keeps her busy:

"I like to do more in my yard."

She spends time raking and planting flowers in her garden.

She wakes up before the sun rises.

"You have to because it be so hot," she said.

She says even though she can't go and do whatever she pleases, she opens her two biggest blessings every morning: her eyes.

“I was so happy to know that I was alive and know who kept me alive,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.