Advertisement

Have you seen this pair? They’re suspects in Augusta robbery

From left: Unnamed suspect and Adrianne Hilton
From left: Unnamed suspect and Adrianne Hilton(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released photos of two people wanted on suspicion of an armed robbery in Augusta. 

The incident occurred Thursday in the 1800 block of Gordon Highway, according to authorities.

One of the suspects was named: Adrianne Nicole Hilton, who is 18 years old and has black hair and brown eyes. 

The other suspect was not named or described by authorities, although a photo of him was released.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Walter McNeil at 706-821-1078, or any crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 821-1080

MORE | Suspect arrested after Aiken County shooting kills 1 person

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

$30K bond given to man accused in Mike Padgett Highway shooting

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A judge granted a $30,000 bond for a man accused in a shooting on Mike Padgett Highway in June.

News

3 agencies join in Sandersville gang bust, putting 5 suspects behind bars

Updated: 1 hours ago
Five alleged gang members are behind bars after a joint local, state and federal operation.

Crime

Shooting claims life of Williston 17-year-old

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Williston shooting killed a 17-year-old boy dead early Friday, according to authorities.

News

Look at what was seized in Sandersville bust

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Racial justice update: Aiken march and Charleston statue

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here's what happened during the latest Black Lives Matter march in Aiken. Plus questions about the fate of a statue in Charleston.

Latest News

News

Racial justice update: Aiken march and Charleston statue

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here's what happened during the latest Black Lives Matter march in Aiken. Plus questions about the fate of a statue in Charleston.

News

Georgia partners with UPS to deliver protective gear statewide

Updated: 3 hours ago
The state of Georgia and UPS are partnering together to deliver personal protective equipment to medical facilities across the state.

News

S.C. schools reconnect with about half of the students they lost track of

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jason Raven
According to new data from the South Carolina Department of Education, there are 8,263 students who have had minimal or no contact with their schools since March 16.

News

Officials hope these Orangeburg hospital tents won't be needed

Updated: 4 hours ago
South Carolina National Guard troops raised tents next to the Orangeburg hospital, in case to COVID-19 surge makes them necessary.

News

Here's an update on students S.C. educators lost track of

Updated: 4 hours ago
When schools were closed for the coronavirus pandemic, South Carolina educators lost track of some of the kids. Now they're making contact with more of them.