Have you seen this pair? They’re suspects in Augusta robbery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released photos of two people wanted on suspicion of an armed robbery in Augusta.

The incident occurred Thursday in the 1800 block of Gordon Highway, according to authorities.

One of the suspects was named: Adrianne Nicole Hilton, who is 18 years old and has black hair and brown eyes.

The other suspect was not named or described by authorities, although a photo of him was released.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Walter McNeil at 706-821-1078, or any crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 821-1080

