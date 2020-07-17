Golden Harvest continues serving prayers and meals during pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While the state is still fighting the coronavirus, a lot of families are still fighting to put food on the table. And that’s putting more of a strain on our food bank and the dozens of shelters that depend on it.

When you walk into Golden Harvest, you're greeted by handwritten prayer cards dangling on the wall. And the staff say the need for prayers and food has gone up 41 percent during the pandemic.

“I’ve encountered children, you know in the back seat of cars with moms just saying how grateful they are -- that they’re out of work now, and that they really need the assistance,” Amy Breitmann, executive director of the Golden Harvest Food Bank, said.

Allegra Holmes is one of those moms. Her first visit to the Augusta Dream Center was just 2 months ago. She’s a nursing assistant but hasn’t gone back to work because she was scared for her kids’ health. She also doesn’t have anyone to watch them.

“My two little ones -- I have a one-year-old and a two-year-old, they are not able to go to daycare right now, and my 9-year-old is out of school for the summer,” Holmes said.

Which brought her here to the Dream Center on Peach Orchard Road.

For most of us, the hardest thing about dinner time is figuring out what we want to eat. But Golden Harvest says that's not so easy for everyone. They say 1 in 5 children used to be food secure, now that number has jumped to 1 in 3 children.

“It’s very difficult to ask for help. And I think we’re finding through this crisis, just so many more people that are really facing that for the first time,” Holmes said.

And for the people who work at the food bank and Dream Center, they're doing their best to keep up with demand, with a prayer, and a meal.

Golden Harvest says they've served roughly 91 thousand families and 4.6 million pounds of food since March.

If you’d like to support the food bank, visit the Golden Harvest Food Bank donation page.

If you or someone you know needs food assistance, visit our food assistance resources for residents in the CSRA page.

