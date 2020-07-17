Georgia partners with UPS to deliver protective gear statewide

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - The state of Georgia and UPS are partnering together to deliver personal protective equipment to medical facilities across the state.

“This is another example of partnership between the State and a Georgia-based company that will have a direct impact on the battle against COVID-19,” Gov. Brian Kemp said.

“UPS is proud to support the State of Georgia, applying our expertise and utilizing our flexible network in order to deliver PPE and life-saving devices throughout the state and to those most in need,” said George Willis, UPS president of U.S. operations, including UPS Airlines.

UPS will be working alongside Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency to deliver the gear.

The company is currently training state employees to use mailing system terminals.

There is no word yet on when medical facilities will receive the equipment.

