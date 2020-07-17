Do you have to wear a mask or not? Answer is in legal limbo for Georgians

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As some expected, Georgia’s battle between mayors and the governor over face mask requirements has moved to court.

But with conflicting messages coming from our local and state leaders, the question still remains: Are you legally required to wear a mask in public?

While the mayor of Augusta says yes, a lawsuit in Atlanta may answer some questions.

Gov. Brian Kemp filed a lawsuit against Atlanta over its requirement that people wear masks in public places as a way to curb transmission of coronavirus.

Augusta and Savannah are among communities with mandates similar to Atlanta’s.

Kemp opposes a statewide mask mandate, saying his office will only “strongly encourage” Georgians to wear one.

In fact, he specifically nullified moved by local governments, including Atlanta and Augusta, to require masks. He said cities are forbidden from issuing mandates that are more strict or less strict than those in his executive orders.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Kemp says the lawsuit is “on behalf of Atlanta business owners and their hardworking employees who are struggling to survive during these difficult times.”

The statement adds that the governor’s office will “refuse to sit back and watch as disastrous policies threaten the lives and livelihoods of our citizens.”

The lawsuit wasn’t unexpected.

Legal experts had said the matter would likely end up in court.

In Augusta, District 2 Commissioner Dennis Williams said: “We will just have to deal with the fallout.”

The lawsuit is coming with a lot of pushback from some Georgia mayors.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. was on CNN on Thursday night defending his decision to require face masks in an order issued a week ago.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis has issued an executive order mandating citizens to wear masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19. (WRDW)

Talking with Don Lemon about the situation with the governor, Davis said Kemp’s action “makes no sense … completely out of line.”

Earlier on Thursday, he issued a statement saying: “Governor Kemp’s disregard for the local governance of cities and municipalities is beyond concerning.”

The mayor went on to say: “At a time when executive powers should be used to unite Georgians to slow the virus from spreading while saving lives, an apolitical public health crisis has become political.”

An Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said: “I’ll put our policies up against anyone’s any day of the week.”

She says her mask mandate will stand, adding she is “not concerned” at all about the lawsuit.

On Twitter, she said that instead of a lawsuit, a “better use of taxpayer money would be to expand testing and contact tracing.”

In Athens/Clarke County, Mayor Kelly Girtz said: “We believe the local orders will stand and we can fight this.”

Girtz added: “In Texas, in Alabama, you’ve got Republican governors understanding that the science has got to lead the way.”

After the governor nullified cities’ mask orders, Savannah’s Mayor Van Johnson, who was one of the first mayors to bring about a mask mandate at the local level, fired back on Twitter.

“It is officially official. Governor Kemp does not give a damn about us. Every man and woman for himself/herself. Ignore the science and survive the best you can,” he said.

Bottoms and Johnson will be on the “Today” show this morning to talk more about their response to the lawsuit.

The governor has faced some criticism over his handling of the state’s coronavirus response.

He was one of the last governors to sign a shelter-in-place order, and one of the first to allow businesses to reopen after the shutdown.

On the South Carolina side of the CSRA, Gov. Henry McMaster has also not issued a mask requirement, but he has not stopped cities from passing their own mandates.

Today, two will go into effect in our area, in Bamberg County and the city of Aiken.

