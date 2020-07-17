Advertisement

South Carolina provides new data on dates of death from COVID-19

Calendar Image
Calendar Image(MGN)
By WRDW
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the most COVID-19 associated deaths reported out for a single day, however, the deaths of the individuals occurred over the past few weeks.

The department confirmed 69 deaths and three probable deaths.

This delay in reporting of an individual’s death during this pandemic is often attributed to ensuring the death is accurately reported based on the most up-to-date federal guidance for determining a COVID-19-related death.

BY THE NUMBERS | See the latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

To clearly provide the actual dates of COVID-19-related deaths, today, DHEC is publishing a graph on its Testing and Projections web page. This new data visualization provides the date of COVID-19-related deaths announced for the current day as well as the dates the deaths occurred.

As announced in late April, DHEC has implemented a cross analysis methodology to ensure an individual’s death is accurately reported. This includes comparing the initial information reported to the agency to the information included on an individual’s official death certificate.

Additionally, the report of an individual’s cause of death may be delayed if the individual had numerous medical issues or it takes longer to collect the personal demographic information from the family.

