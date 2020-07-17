Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The dry and hot weather is thanks to an upper level ridge that creates sinking air and helps suppress storm development and creates hot highs. Highs will be hot again and top out in the mid 90s with feel like temperatures near 100°. A few areas may see an isolated afternoon t-storm. Winds will remain out of the southeast generally less than 10 mph.

There will be slightly higher chance to see a stray storm Saturday afternoon, but most of the day should be dry for the CSRA. High temperatures will remain within a few degrees of average in the mid 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast generally less than 10 mph.

Our upper level ridge begins to weaken by Sunday and storm chances will continue to increase. Storm coverage is expected to be isolated to scattered and mainly in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

The upper level ridge begins to move offshore by early next week, which means our storm chances will increase even more Monday and Tuesday. Most storms will be driven by daytime heating from the sun and pass through during the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to remain near normal in the mid 90s through most of next week. Lows will continue to be in the mid to low 70s each morning.

