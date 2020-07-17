Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Slightly higher storm chances this weekend. Staying hot next 7 days.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies are expected to stay mostly clear overnight and winds will be calm. Lows will drop to the mid to low 70s by early Saturday.

There will be slightly higher chance to see a stray storm Saturday afternoon, but most of the day should be dry for the CSRA. High temperatures will remain within a few degrees of average in the mid 90s. Feel like temperatures will be in the low 100s. Winds will be out of the southeast generally less than 10 mph.

Hot weekend ahead with isolated afternoon storms.
Hot weekend ahead with isolated afternoon storms.(WRDW)

Our upper level ridge begins to weaken by Sunday and storm chances will continue to increase. Storm coverage is expected to be isolated to scattered and mainly in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

The upper level ridge begins to move offshore by early next week, which means our storm chances will increase even more Monday and Tuesday. Most storms will be driven by daytime heating from the sun and pass through during the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to remain near normal in the mid 90s through most of next week. Lows will continue to be in the mid to low 70s each morning.

