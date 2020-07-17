Advertisement

Civil rights veteran Rev. C.T. Vivian dead at 95

President Barack Obama awards minister and civil rights activist Cordy Tindell "C.T." Vivian the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2013, in Washington.
President Barack Obama awards minister and civil rights activist Cordy Tindell "C.T." Vivian the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2013, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. C.T. Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. who organized pivotal campaigns in the civil rights movement and spent decades advocating for justice and equality, died Friday at the age of 95.

Vivian began staging sit-ins against segregation in Peoria, Illinois, in the 1940s — a dozen years before lunch-counter protests by college students made national news. He met King soon after the budding civil rights leader’s leadership of the 1955 Montgomery bus boycott, and helped translate ideas into action by organizing the Freedom Rides that eventually forced federal intervention across the South.

Vivian boldly challenged a segregationist sheriff while trying to register Black voters in Selma, Alabama, where hundreds, then thousands, later marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

“You can turn your back now and you can keep your club in your hand, but you cannot beat down justice. And we will register to vote because as citizens of these United States we have the right to do it,” Vivian declared, wagging his index finger at Sheriff Jim Clark as the cameras rolled. The sheriff then punched him, and news coverage of the assault helped turned a local registration drive into a national phenomenon.

Former diplomat and congressman Andrew Young, another close King confidant, said Vivian was always “one of the people who had the most insight, wisdom, integrity and dedication.”

President Barack Obama honored Vivian with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013, saying that “time and again, Reverend Vivian was among the first to be in the action: in 1947, joining a sit-in to integrate an Illinois restaurant; one of the first Freedom Riders; in Selma, on the courthouse steps to register blacks to vote, for which he was beaten, bloodied and jailed.”

Obama continued: “Rosa Parks said of him, ‘Even after things had supposedly been taken care of and we had our rights, he was still out there, inspiring the next generation, including me,’ helping kids go to college with a program that would become Upward Bound.” He praised Vivian, then 89, for being “still in the action, pushing us closer to our founding ideals.”

The King Center in Atlanta tweeted a tribute: “Rev. C.T. Vivian. Courageous. Brilliant. Sacrificial. A powerfully well-lived life that lifted humanity. We will miss you.” The Rev. Al Sharpton, who heads the National Action Network, tweeted that Vivian “made this nation and world a better place.”

“RIP, my friend,” Sharpton’s message ended.

Speaking with students in Tennessee 50 years after the Voting Rights Act was signed into law, Vivian urged them to act strategically as they advocated for justice and equality. The civil rights movement was effective not only because of its nonviolence, but because activists made sure their messages were amplified, he said.

“This is what made the movement: Our voice was really heard. But it didn’t happen by accident; we made certain it was heard,” Vivian said.

Cordy Tindell Vivian was born July 28, 1924, in Howard County, Missouri, but moved to Macomb, Illinois, with his mother as a young boy. He later studied theology alongside future civil rights leader and U.S. Congressman John Lewis at the American Baptist College in Nashville, Tennessee, where they trained waves of activists in nonviolent protest.

King made Vivian his national director of affiliates at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and sent him around the South to register voters, an effort that brought Vivian to Selma in 1965. Standing on the Dallas County courthouse steps as a line of Black people stretched down the block behind him, he argued for their voting rights until Clark's punch knocked him flat.

Vivian stood back up and kept talking before he was stitched up and jailed, and his mistreatment helped draw thousands of protesters, whose determination to march from Selma to Montgomery pressured Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act later that year.

Vivian continued to serve in the SCLC after King’s assassination in 1968, and became its interim president in 2012, lending renewed credibility and a tangible link to the civil rights era after the organization stagnated for years amid financial mismanagement and infighting.

“There must always be the understanding of what Martin had in mind for this organization,” Vivian said in a 2012 interview. “Nonviolent, direct action makes us successful. We learned how to solve social problems without violence. We cannot allow the nation or the world to ever forget that.”

Vivian died at home in Atlanta of natural causes Friday morning, his friend and business partner Don Rivers confirmed to The Associated Press.

Vivian had a stroke about two months ago but seemed to recover, Rivers said. Then, “he just stopped eating,” he said.

Rivers, 67, said he was 21 when he met Vivian at Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina. Back then, he worked as an audio director when Vivian was the dean of the university’s divinity school. The two remained close over the years and Rivers said he handled the business side of Vivian’s work.

“He’s such a nice, gentle, courageous man,” Rivers said, adding that the reverend wasn’t in it for the money. “He was always giving, giving, giving.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aiken County brothers are two of the best anglers in the area

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Nick Proto
Many of us enjoy fishing as a hobby, but two Aiken County brothers are trying to make it a career. They're recently new to competitive fishing, but they're already making a big splash on the high school circuit.

National

Virginia Medical Board suspends license of doctor accused of misreading mammograms

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Kay Smith died from complications of Stage 4 breast cancer. It had spread to her liver. She was a patient of Dr. Michael John Bigg, the owner of the Allison Breast Center.

News

$30K bond given to man accused in Mike Padgett Highway shooting

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A judge granted a $30,000 bond for a man accused in a shooting on Mike Padgett Highway in June.

National

United Airlines, pilots reach deal to reduce or eliminate layoffs

Updated: 35 minutes ago
United warned 2,250 pilots earlier this month they were at risk of being furloughed when federal bailout money ends.

Coronavirus

Fauci: Focus on now, not potential coronavirus second wave in fall

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci, top infectious disease expert, said the current coronavirus situation is so bad, it's not necessary to focus so much on what fall will bring.

Latest News

National

Virginia Medical Board suspends license of doctor accused of misreading mammograms

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|

National

Shark snatches 10-year-old boy on boat in Australia

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The boy was on a fishing boat with his father and two friends when the shark bit the boy, pulling him into the water.

National Politics

Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, won’t retire

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she’s being treated for cancer recurrence, but she plans to stay on the Supreme Court.

National

Oregon officials decry arrests by federal agents in Portland

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Federal agents in green camouflage uniforms have been taking into custody people in the streets of Portland, not close to federal property that they were sent to protect, in what the ACLU of Oregon on Friday said “should concern everyone in the United States.”

National

Queen makes Capt. Tom a knight at 100, no kneeling required

Updated: 1 hour ago
Moore steadied himself against his now-famous walker and wheeled himself close enough to stand in front of Elizabeth but skipped the normal practice of taking a knee before the monarch.

National

Witness describes shark snatching boy from boat in Australia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A witness saw a shark leap out of the water and attack at 10-year-old boy off the coast of Tasmania.