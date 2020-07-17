Charleston Museum refuses statue of slavery supporter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charleston Museum in South Carolina is rejecting a statue of a slavery supporter from coming through its doors.

The statue of John C. Calhoun was removed from a downtown square last month.

The museum’s board of trustees voted not to accept it, saying it goes against the museum’s collection policy. Officials say they don’t have space for it because it’s too tall and too heavy.

They also say Calhoun was not a Charleston figure.

Calhoun was the seventh vice president of the United States. His support of slavery has prompted calls for the statue’s removal from Marion Square for years. But the push to take down the monument gained new momentum in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

