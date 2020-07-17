Chambers inks with Tennessee Wesleyan

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Almost every athlete dreams of playing at the highest level. Now the college dream for this Lakeside baseball player is becoming a reality.

Kohl Chambers put pen to paper earlier this afternoon, signing a baseball scholarship with the Bulldogs at Tennessee Wesleyan University. It’s a lifelong dream for Chambers coming true.

"Feels amazing to finally make it official. I've worked super hard my whole life to actually get a scholarship and be able to go play ball somewhere and to be able to have this opportunity to go to a great school at Tennessee Wesleyan," said Chambers

The Bulldogs are among the better baseball programs in the NAIA, going 10-6 this past shortened season and 56-10 a year ago.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.