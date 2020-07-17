Bond denied for Secoriea Turner slaying suspect

ATLANTA - Bond has been denied for the man charged in connection with the July 4 shooting death of an 8-year-old girl.

Julian Conley, 19, turned himself in on Wednesday as the community mourned Secoriea Turner, and he appeared in court Thursday.

Turner was killed when someone opened fire on the vehicle carrying her near a makeshift roadblock near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks died.

Conley’s attorney says his client is innocent, saying he was armed and on the scene at the time of the shooting, but was not one of the people who fired shots.

Conley's attorney, Jackie Patterson, says Conley was peacefully protesting and witnessed the shooting.

Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was killed at the Wendy’s by a white police officer on June 12.

He was expected to request bond at Thursday’s hearing, but because of the seriousness of the charges, a Superior Court judge would have to set a bond.

