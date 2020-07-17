Big finish for Woods with hopes of making cut at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Five months without competition and Tiger Woods was grinding as hard as ever.

This was simply to stick around for the weekend at the Memorial. Woods missed a pair of 3-foot putts, took a double bogey from the fairway and was headed toward a weekend off at the course where he has won five times. But his birdie-birdie-par finish gave him a 76 and might be enough to make the cut.

Along with missing short putts, Woods says his back felt a little stiff while warming up. He says he’s bound to have days like this.

