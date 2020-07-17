Augusta structure fire sends 2 people to burn center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews responded early today to a structure fire that injured at least two people.

The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 3300 block of Wheeler Road, according to Augusta Fire/EMA.

Arriving crews found a woman and a man in the front yard with burn injuries.

They were treated at the scene by first responders and transported to a local burn center, where their conditions were unknown.

Rescuers said they were told that the woman had pulled the man out of the building.

Firefighters immediately began attacking the fire and were able to get it contained in about 40 minutes.

It’s believed the fire started in the garage and spread into the house.

The building sustained heavy damage.

A direct cause of the fire has not been determined, and an investigation is now underway.

