AU Health will allow one support person per patient in Emergency Department

Augusta University Health(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One support person may still accompany a patient seeking treatment in Augusta University Health’s adult emergency department during the pandemic.

However, due to social distancing requirements, the support person must wait outside or in their car until the patient is placed in an exam room.

“We want to keep the patient and their family member or support person together in the exam room as they are part of the care team. The presence of their loved one is important in helping the patient better understand treatment options and in making any necessary decisions, as well as helping to reduce the patient’s anxiety. In order to do this, we’re practicing safe social distancing in the seating area,” Julie Moretz, chief experience officer and associate vice president of Patient- and Family-Centered Care, said in the release.

No changes have been made to the pediatric emergency department. Patients can have two support people accompany them. However, parents/primary caregivers are asked not to bring siblings for their safety.

