AU Health COVID-19 specimen collection location to relocate to downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Beginning Friday, July 17, the current drive-thru location at Christenberry Fieldhouse will relocate to the Augusta University Health Sciences Campus at Annex II on 15th Street, the site of the former university vehicles services shop.

The new location will accommodate up to six cars at one time in an enclosed space, making it one of the most unique testing sites in the area or state. It’s an attempt to provide better access to testing for area residents.

“As coronavirus infections and exposure continue to rise in our community, we want to ensure everyone has access to testing,” Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer for AU Health, said in the release.

Coule said more testing is critical to slowing the spread of the virus in the Augusta community as local COVID-19 infections continue to rise.

Over the past five weeks, the Augusta area reported a nearly 200 percent increase in infections in some areas of the community.

Patients wanting to be tested will need to make an appointment by calling the health system’s hotline at 706-721-1852. Results are usually provided within 24 hours.

Coule said the health system is also seeking additional testing options and locations for residents of Columbia County as it plans to discontinue testing operations at Patriots Park for similar reasons.

Testing is available by appointment:

Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

