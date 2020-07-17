Aiken fairgrounds to open for drive-in movie event

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Western Carolina State Fair Foundation will turn Aiken’s fairgrounds into a family-friendly drive-in movie theater with live music on Friday, July 24.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for “A Night Under the Stars,” sponsored by Master Chevrolet. At the gate, Aiken Physicians Alliance will give safety care packages to the first 100 cars. Local band Savannah Sunday will kick off the evening’s entertainment with music at 7. The movie “Playing with Fire” begins at 9.

“We wanted to give local residents a fun night out during these stressful times,” said Randy Eblen, Western Carolina State Fair Foundation board member. “We are happy to be able to use the fairgrounds for an evening of family-friendly entertainment.”

Food and beverages will be available from Coach T's, Kona Ice, Front Porch Churn Ice Cream and Poppy's Kettle Corn and Catering. The Budweiser tent will be set up to sell canned AB Beverage Products.

Fun at the Field costs $30 per car to park and watch the movie from the car. Lawn chairs are welcome, and the event is limited to the first 150 cars.

All transactions are cash only. Guests are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing while walking around the fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds are at 561 May Royal Drive, Aiken.

For more information, go to WesternCarolinaStateFair.com or see the Western Carolina State Fair Foundation’s Facebook Page.

