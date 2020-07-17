Advertisement

Aiken County brothers are two of the best anglers in the area

By Nick Proto
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - Many of us enjoy fishing as a hobby, but two Aiken County brothers are trying to make it a career. They're recently new to competitive fishing, but they're already making a big splash on the high school circuit.

Fishing has always been a part of Brycen and Landon Williamson's life. But two years ago, they decided to turn their hobby into a dream and began bass fishing on the high school circuit.

"Dad had thought we had potential enough to put us up with some of the best high schoolers out there," Landon said.

And dad should know. Jason Williamson is a professional bass fisher on the biggest fishing circuit in the country.

"He's our dad. He's our coach. He's been there every step of the way for us. He's never turned his back on us. Having him as a role model, it's been pretty special," Brycen said.

They've only been fishing competitively for two years, but the duo has never finished outside the top 10 in a tournament.

"We feed off of each other," Brycen said. "We make each other more competitive. It's just fun being in the boat with my little brother."

Last year, they won the Angler of the Year tournament against a field of 300 duos from South Carolina and Georgia. This year, they did it again.

"It got the stress off my shoulders really," Landon said. "We didn't think we had enough, but we ended up going in there and winning by a couple pounds."

"It's pretty special, you know, my last two years of fishing full time, we brought home back to back Anglers of the Year titles," Brycen said. "It's pretty special."

But the duo won't be in the boat together much longer. Brycen is heading to Erskine College to fish at the next level.

"It makes me wanna do it just as bad as he wanted it and I'm very proud of him," Landon said. "He's accomplished a lot."

Landon is going into his sophomore year at South Aiken, so he has three more years of high school fishing. Both brothers hope to follow in their dad’s footsteps and make it to the pro ranks.

