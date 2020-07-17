Advertisement

$30K bond given to man accused in Mike Padgett Highway shooting

A judge granted a $30,000 bond for Brandon Lee Cook, the man accused in a shooting on Mike Padgett Highway in June.
A judge granted a $30,000 bond for Brandon Lee Cook, the man accused in a shooting on Mike Padgett Highway in June.(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A judge granted a $30,000 bond for a man accused in a shooting on Mike Padgett Highway in June.

A decision on bond was delayed for Brandon Lee Cook last week, but a judge made the choice Friday to grant him bond.

Cook was arrested and charged in connection with the death of Benigno Santos on June 18.

Santos was killed at a residence in the 4900 block of Mike Padgett Highway. He was found around 3:45 a.m. at the residence in extreme south Augusta near the Burke County line.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

3 agencies join in Sandersville gang bust, putting 5 suspects behind bars

Updated: 1 hours ago
Five alleged gang members are behind bars after a joint local, state and federal operation.

Crime

Shooting claims life of Williston 17-year-old

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Williston shooting killed a 17-year-old boy dead early Friday, according to authorities.

News

Look at what was seized in Sandersville bust

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Racial justice update: Aiken march and Charleston statue

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here's what happened during the latest Black Lives Matter march in Aiken. Plus questions about the fate of a statue in Charleston.

Latest News

News

Have you seen this pair? They’re suspects in Augusta robbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
he Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released photos of two people wanted on suspicion of an armed robbery in Augusta.

News

Georgia partners with UPS to deliver protective gear statewide

Updated: 3 hours ago
The state of Georgia and UPS are partnering together to deliver personal protective equipment to medical facilities across the state.

News

S.C. schools reconnect with about half of the students they lost track of

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jason Raven
According to new data from the South Carolina Department of Education, there are 8,263 students who have had minimal or no contact with their schools since March 16.

News

Officials hope these Orangeburg hospital tents won't be needed

Updated: 4 hours ago
South Carolina National Guard troops raised tents next to the Orangeburg hospital, in case to COVID-19 surge makes them necessary.

News

Here's an update on students S.C. educators lost track of

Updated: 4 hours ago
When schools were closed for the coronavirus pandemic, South Carolina educators lost track of some of the kids. Now they're making contact with more of them.

News

Augusta University finds itself in the middle of Kemp-Bottoms spat

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The very public disagreement between Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has managed to pull Augusta University into its orbit.