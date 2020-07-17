$30K bond given to man accused in Mike Padgett Highway shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A judge granted a $30,000 bond for a man accused in a shooting on Mike Padgett Highway in June.

A decision on bond was delayed for Brandon Lee Cook last week, but a judge made the choice Friday to grant him bond.

Cook was arrested and charged in connection with the death of Benigno Santos on June 18.

Santos was killed at a residence in the 4900 block of Mike Padgett Highway. He was found around 3:45 a.m. at the residence in extreme south Augusta near the Burke County line.

