3 agencies join in Sandersville gang bust, putting 5 suspects behind bars

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five alleged gang members are behind bars after a joint local, state and federal operation.

The arrests were announced Thursday in Sandersville in Washington County.

All five suspects are facing drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Investigators believe they’re members of the “Hot Boyz” street gang.

The investigation was begun in 2018 by the Sandersville Police Department, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

