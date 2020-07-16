Repairman shot with his own gun in Orangeburg County; suspect arrested

ORANGEBURG, S.C - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the fatal shooting of an appliance repairman.

“This victim went to this residence to inspect a refrigerator and was shot by an individual who doesn’t even reside there,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a statement. “Myself, the Sheriff’s Office and the people of this community find this utterly disgusting this individual would act with such a disregard for life, a life that meant much to this community.”

Ravenell said Jermaine Jackson, 45, was arrested soon after the fatal shooting late Tuesday and has since been charged with murder.

Orangeburg County sheriff’s investigators were called to an Irvin Street residence just before 10 p.m. after witnesses reported a man being shot.

An acquaintance said he and the victim had come to the residence to inspect and possibly repair a refrigerator.

The acquaintance said that as he was seated in their vehicle outside, he heard a “loud pop,” before seeing his friend stagger out of the home, according to the report.

Witnesses inside the residence told investigators the victim had a gun. They said Jackson seized the firearm and shot the victim once before fleeing the residence.

The 63-year-old victim was transported by his friend to a hospital, where the victim was later pronounced dead.

Jackson was later found at his Sawaga Street residence in Orangeburg, where he was taken into custody.

A weapon was found in a concealed location inside Jackson’s residence, investigators said.

Ravenell said the victim was well-known not only in the community but known to members of the sheriff’s agency.

“This is a great loss to this community,” Ravenell said. “This man would work hard for his neighbors and customers, sometimes not even charging a penny for his time and effort.”

A court appearance will be determined later this week where Jackson will be formally presented his rights.

The case was among a few highlighted by the sheriff’s agency this week. The others included:

Composite sketch released in homicide

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has released a composite sketch in hopes of identifying a person believed to be involved with a homicide.

“My investigators wouldn’t give up on what seemed a suspicious death earlier this week,” the sheriff said. “We now have a drawing of a suspect in the case but we need a name now. If you have any information, please get it to us.”

Composite sketch in Orangeburg County homicide. (WRDW)

A relative of the victim notified investigators after finding them unconscious inside their residence on Lazy Way Road.

The 27-year-old victim was found unconscious lying in a recliner in his home. He also appeared to have some type of injury to the upper body.

The relative was questioned in relation to the incident and later determined to not be involved.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect in the composite sketch is urged to contact OCSO at 803-531-4647.

Charges filed in sexual abuse of juvenile

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that an Orangeburg County man has been charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile for more than a year.

“This individual has been preying on a victim that he had regular contact with,” the sheriff said. “He has been traumatizing this teen just with his mere presence.”

Duane Todd Laird, 51, has been charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct after an investigation into allegation began earlier this year.

The Neeses man was arrested last week after that investigation led to enough to evidence to obtain a warrant, the sheriff’s agency reported.

Duane Todd Laird (WRDW)

Orangeburg County sheriff’s investigators were notified in February of allegations that Laird may have been making inappropriate contact with students at a local school.

While that investigation was ongoing, more allegations turned up a little more than a week later when an Orangeburg County parent contacted investigators.

That parent reported a juvenile having been sexually assaulted for a period dating from 2018 to early this year.

“There may be more victims out there, this case isn’t over yet,” Ravenell said. “If anyone has any information in other cases, I urge you to call us.”

The agency can be reached at 803-534-3550.

