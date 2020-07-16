Kemp’s office files lawsuit against city of Atlanta over mask mandate

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Kemp’s administration has gone to court seeking to block Atlanta from enacting COVID-19 restrictions and requiring residents to wear masks.

“Just like sending in the Georgia National Guard to protect those living in our capital city from crime and violence, I refuse to sit back and watch as disastrous policies threaten the lives and livelihoods of our citizens. We will fight to stop these reckless actions and put people over pandemic politics,” Kemp said in his statement.

For the past week, multiple areas of Georgia have been battling against Gov. Kemp over efforts to contain the disease.

The state filed a lawsuit challenging Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ decision to revert to “phase one” guidelines that push restaurants to close dining rooms and urge residents to leave home only for essential trips. It also seeks to block the city’s new mask requirements.

Gov. Brian Kemp recently extended his COVID-19 executive order that specifically calls for all county and city masks or face covering rules to be suspended, citing local orders cannot be more restrictive than the state’s.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis responding in a statement: “an apolitical health crisis has become political,” and that “a mask requirement in the least we can do because we are headed in the wrong direction.”

Savannah’s mayor, Mayor Van Johnson, also fired back at Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order banning cities from imposing mask mandates.

When asked about the possibility of a legal battle with the state, Mayor Bottoms said during a virtual town hall that she was “not concerned about that at all.” She nor her office has commented on the lawsuit yet.

There is currently no information on whether Kemp will pursue legal action against other areas of the state.

