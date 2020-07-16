Advertisement

Today’s the day when a picture can be worth a new job opportunity

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Looking for a job can be difficult, but finding one during a pandemic can be even harder.

One local photographer wants to help.

He’s taking free head shots today for anyone looking for work because something as simple as a professional photo could put a job application one step ahead.

"It could really set you apart from the rest of the folks," said Sanjeev Singhal, CEO of CSRA Photography.

"If your picture is next to someone with a professional headshot, who is the employer more likely to look at?"

MORE | Augusta city leaders launch push to wear masks

He says he will be doing 50 free headshots for people across the CSRA who need them.

The average cost nationwide for a professional head shot normally runs anywhere from $100 to $200.

He’s bringing the service to job seekers free of charge.

"My goal is to just help as many people as we can get back to the work force," he said.

He says there are different time slots to choose from to avoid overcrowding.

And once your picture is taken and edited, it will be sent to your phone the same day.

"The people have that great image of themselves forever, hopefully that will get them pumped up and started on their new journey," said Singhal, who is making a difference with the click of a button.

How to participate

Complimentary headshots are open to anyone currently unemployed, and participants are asked to visit headshotbooker.com for details and schedule a time to be photographed.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

In S.C. visit, Pence stresses wearing masks, praises McMaster

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIS staff
During his visit to South Carolina, Vice President Mike Pence addressed people who believe wearing a mask is an infringement on personal freedom. He also said he supports the governor's actions in the pandemic.

News

Family collecting cards for this Georgian's 105th birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Learn how you can help a Georgia woman celebrate her 105th birthday, since her family can't throw her a party.

News

Update: Here's the plan for Aiken County school reopenings

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Here's a look at vice president's visit to South Carolina

Updated: 3 hours ago
Vice President Mike Pence came to Columbia and Charleston on July 21, 2020. Here's what he did.

Latest News

News

Augusta firefighters protest in push against chief

Updated: 3 hours ago
Some Augusta firefighters are calling for Fire Chief Chris James to either resign or be removed from the position.

News

Local grad gets her ceremony on a stage built just for her

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
With graduation ceremonies being canceled left and right, seniors are getting creative to make walking across the stage more special.

News

How one local student brought graduation back home

Updated: 3 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic has led students and schools to get pretty creative when it comes to celebrating graduation.

News

Protests continue at North Augusta's Meriwether Monument

Updated: 4 hours ago
As racially divisive monuments continue to come down across the U.S., will this one in North Augusta be left standing?

News

What Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp says about Atlanta lawsuit

Updated: 4 hours ago
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says his legal fight against the Atlanta mayor isn't about masks but the economy.

News

New this morning: Atlanta legal feud isn’t about masks but economy, Kemp says

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is speaking out about the lawsuit he’s filed against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and members of the City Council.