Today’s the day when a picture can be worth a new job opportunity

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Looking for a job can be difficult, but finding one during a pandemic can be even harder.

One local photographer wants to help.

He’s taking free head shots today for anyone looking for work because something as simple as a professional photo could put a job application one step ahead.

"It could really set you apart from the rest of the folks," said Sanjeev Singhal, CEO of CSRA Photography.

"If your picture is next to someone with a professional headshot, who is the employer more likely to look at?"

He says he will be doing 50 free headshots for people across the CSRA who need them.

The average cost nationwide for a professional head shot normally runs anywhere from $100 to $200.

He’s bringing the service to job seekers free of charge.

"My goal is to just help as many people as we can get back to the work force," he said.

He says there are different time slots to choose from to avoid overcrowding.

And once your picture is taken and edited, it will be sent to your phone the same day.

"The people have that great image of themselves forever, hopefully that will get them pumped up and started on their new journey," said Singhal, who is making a difference with the click of a button.

How to participate

Complimentary headshots are open to anyone currently unemployed, and participants are asked to visit headshotbooker.com for details and schedule a time to be photographed.

