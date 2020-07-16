Court drops split-jury verdict in killing of NFL’s McKnight

GRETNA, La. (AP) — The killer of former NFL player Joe McKnight will get a new trial. An appeals court vacated the Louisiana man’s 30-year sentence and manslaughter conviction because it was delivered by a split jury.

Ronald Gasser was found guilty by a 10-2 vote of fatally shooting McNight during an act of road rage in 2016. Louisiana’s 5th Circuit Court of Appeal vacated that conviction because the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed split-jury verdicts in April.

Gasser said he shot McKnight in self-defense after a 5-mile chase led to an altercation. McKnight played three seasons for the New York Jets and one with the Kansas City Chiefs.

