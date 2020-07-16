Browns’ Garrett vows to not let ‘one moment’ define him

CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett say he isn’t going to let one moment define him. The Cleveland Browns defensive end has spoken to reporters for the first time since Nov. 14, when he struck Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with a swung helmet during a game.

Garrett was suspended six games for his actions. He says the punishment won’t change his playing style and insists he’s not a dirty player.

The Browns have signed Garrett to a five-year, $125 million contract extension. He’s the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player and Garrett said it’s time to show he’s worthy of that distinction.

