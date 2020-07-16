99th Georgia Carolina State fair canceled due to COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After careful discussions, the Exchange Club of Augusta’s Fair Board and Board of Directors has decided not to open the Georgia Carolina State Fair of 2020 scheduled for Oct. 16-25.

The board discussed with local leaders, health experts and industry colleagues before making the decision.

“Our officers, board, and members feel it is the responsible choice for our club to do its part to support community health and safety,” Chum Balk, President of Exchange Club of Augusta, said in a statement. “We’ve been here since 1923 and we are confident we will emerge from this challenging moment and look forward to opening our gates to celebrate with you The Best 10 Days of October in 2021!”

The 99th Georgia Carolina State Fair is scheduled for Oct. 15-24, 2021.

