Advertisement

‘Magic School Bus’ author Joanna Cole dies at age 75

Author Joanna Cole, whose “Magic School Bus” books transported millions of young people on extraordinary and educational adventures, has died at age 75.
Author Joanna Cole, whose “Magic School Bus” books transported millions of young people on extraordinary and educational adventures, has died at age 75.(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Author Joanna Cole, whose “Magic School Bus” books transported millions of young people on extraordinary and educational adventures, has died at age 75.

Scholastic announced that Cole, a resident of Sioux City, Iowa, died Sunday. The cause was Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

“Joanna Cole had the perfect touch for blending science and story,” Scholastic Chairman and CEO Dick Robinson said in a statement Wednesday. “Joanna’s books, packed with equal parts humor and information, made science both easy to understand and fun for the hundreds of millions of children around the world who read her books and watched the award-winning television series.”

The idea for “The Magic School Bus” came in the mid-1980s. Scholastic senior editorial director Craig Walker was receiving frequent requests from teachers for books about science and thought a combination of storytelling and science would catch on. He brought in Cole, whose humorous work such as the children’s book “Cockroaches” he had admired, and illustrator Bruce Degen. With the ever maddening but inspired Ms. Frizzle leading her students on journeys that explored everything from the solar system to underwater, “Magic School Bus” books have sold tens of millions of copies and were the basis for a popular animated TV series and a Netflix series. Plans for a live-action movie, with Elizabeth Banks as Ms. Frizzle, were announced last month. Ms. Frizzle was based in part on a fifth-grade teacher of Cole’s.

“I think for Joanna the excitement was always in the idea. What? Why? How?” Degen said in a statement. “And with “The Magic School Bus” it was how to explain it so that it is accurate and in a form that a kid can understand and use. And you can actually joke around while you are learning. She had a rare sense of what could be humorous.”

Cole and Degen recently completed “The Magic School Bus Explores Human Evolution,” scheduled to come out next spring.

A lifelong fan of science, Cole was a native of Newark, New Jersey, and a graduate of the City College of New York who worked as a children’s librarian and magazine editor before “The Magic School Bus.”

She is survived by her husband Phil; daughter Rachel Cole and her husband, John Helms; grandchildren, Annabelle and William, and her sister Virginia McBride.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Virginia Medical Board suspends license of doctor accused of misreading mammograms

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Kay Smith died from complications of Stage 4 breast cancer. It had spread to her liver. She was a patient of Dr. Michael John Bigg, the owner of the Allison Breast Center.

News

$30K bond given to man accused in Mike Padgett Highway shooting

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A judge granted a $30,000 bond for a man accused in a shooting on Mike Padgett Highway in June.

National

United Airlines, pilots reach deal to reduce or eliminate layoffs

Updated: 30 minutes ago
United warned 2,250 pilots earlier this month they were at risk of being furloughed when federal bailout money ends.

Coronavirus

Fauci: Focus on now, not potential coronavirus second wave in fall

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci, top infectious disease expert, said the current coronavirus situation is so bad, it's not necessary to focus so much on what fall will bring.

Coronavirus

Military medics deploy in California, Texas as virus surges

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

Latest News

National

Virginia Medical Board suspends license of doctor accused of misreading mammograms

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|

National

Shark snatches 10-year-old boy on boat in Australia

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The boy was on a fishing boat with his father and two friends when the shark bit the boy, pulling him into the water.

National Politics

Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, won’t retire

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she’s being treated for cancer recurrence, but she plans to stay on the Supreme Court.

National

Oregon officials decry arrests by federal agents in Portland

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Federal agents in green camouflage uniforms have been taking into custody people in the streets of Portland, not close to federal property that they were sent to protect, in what the ACLU of Oregon on Friday said “should concern everyone in the United States.”

National

Queen makes Capt. Tom a knight at 100, no kneeling required

Updated: 1 hour ago
Moore steadied himself against his now-famous walker and wheeled himself close enough to stand in front of Elizabeth but skipped the normal practice of taking a knee before the monarch.

National

Witness describes shark snatching boy from boat in Australia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A witness saw a shark leap out of the water and attack at 10-year-old boy off the coast of Tasmania.