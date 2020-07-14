Three CSRA school districts will discuss back-to-school plans Tuesday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County, Aiken County, and Columbia County will all talk about their plans to bring students back to school as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Georgia and South Carolina.

Richmond County

Richmond County School System will hold their committee meeting Tuesday at 4 p.m. That meeting will be streamed on the district’s website.

The district is offering two options for Richmond County parents ahead of the beginning of the school year:

Traditional face-to-face school model Monday-Thursday with online learning on Friday.

Online-only school model throughout the week.

“Due to the nature of coronavirus, conditions can change quickly. Our plans for the safe return to school include the ability to transition quickly from a traditional model to a hybrid model or virtual model to protect the health and wellness of students, staff, and community,” the district said in a statement on its website.

If your student is a returning Richmond County student, you have until July 20 to decide if you’re going to enroll them in the online learning program. To enroll in online learning, head on over to the Richmond County School System website for more details.

Schools in Richmond County are set to reopen beginning Aug. 3, 2020.

Columbia County

The Columbia County School District will hold its scheduled board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Their meeting will also be streamed online.

Columbia County school leaders unveiled their plans for the return to school early and gave parents until July 1 to decide between:

A traditional face-to-face model from Monday-Friday.

An online learning model.

District officials are also expected to discuss online registration at the Tuesday night meeting.

However, if Columbia County parents still wish to enroll their student in the online learning model, you can submit your request in writing at contactus@ccboe.net .

Parents who made no decision on online learning will have their student automatically enrolled in the traditional model.

District officials have put together a constantly updating document on what to expect when it comes to health and safety guidelines on their website.

Many of those health and safety guidelines go along with recommendations put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and include:

Social distancing of at least 6 feet between students

Wearing a mask or face covering

Hand washing or hand sanitizing

Cleaning, sanitizing of classrooms

“We understand that anything less than a full-time, in-person school schedule strains many of our parents who have to go to work and cannot be home with their children. We also recognize that because of medically fragile students, at-risk family members, or other issues, some families may not be comfortable returning to a traditional classroom until a vaccine for COVID-19 is widely available,” a statement on the district’s website said.

Columbia County students are scheduled to return to school starting on Aug. 3, 2020.

Aiken County

The Aiken County Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. to continue the discussion of their phased approach to back-to-school. The district will stream their meeting on their Facebook page.

Right now, the district has proposed four phases depending on the severity of the virus. The proposal comes after a weeks-long discussion among the district’s Back-2-School Safely task force.

In Phase 1, students -- separated into groups -- will only come to class in person once a week.

In Phase 2, students in second through 12th grade will go to class, in-person, twice a week. Younger kids will go for three days, due to their need for more in-person time.

In Phase 3, the district would have older students go to class four days a week, and kids under first grade go for five days.

In Phase 4, all students return to a normal five-day week schedule.

The task force also announced a fully online learning system called “Aiken Innovate.”

District officials have not said which phase that the district will be operating on yet.

School is scheduled to start in Aiken County starting on Aug. 17, 2020.

Returning to school in Georgia, South Carolina

State education officials in both states have largely encouraged individual districts to make the decision on whether or not to continue virtual learning or return to a face-to-face model.

In Georgia, state education leaders released a set of guidelines for district officials to follow called “Georgia’s Path to Recovery for K-12 Schools.” The guidelines, according to officials, are not mandated or required by the state.

“Georgia’s Path to Recovery for K-12 Schools focuses heavily on the health and physical requirements necessary for reopening school buildings. The Georgia Department of Education will continue to provide guidance and recommendations to districts and schools on navigating the academic, social, and emotional effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students and employees,” a statement on the state’s website said.

South Carolina education officials, meanwhile, put together a task force to come up with a set of guidelines to help districts come up with a back-to-school plan.

The AccelerateED Task Force ultimately settled on several recommendations ahead of the school year.

“While there is no way students can gain back everything lost during the final months of the 2019- 2020 school year, we can, and should, take steps to ensure students are as prepared as possible for the 2020-21 school year,” a task force report said.

