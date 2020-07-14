Suspect arrested in May 5 murder on Sibley Street in Augusta

UPDATE:

A suspect in an aggravated assault has been arrested and linked to a murder weeks ago in Augusta. We’ll update this story soon, and watch for more on News 12 this morning.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement late Monday afternoon:

On July 13, 2020, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 700 Block of E. Cedar St in reference to an Assault. Deputies and Investigators were able to locate and arrest Joshua Stokes for Aggravated Assault and Poss. of a Knife during the Commission of a Crime (Case #20-189022). During the course of the investigation, the Criminal Investigation Division was able to connect Stokes to the Murder of James Bohannon which occurred on May 5th, 2020 on the 500 block of Sibley St. (Case #20-125093). Stokes has been charged with Murder and Poss. of a Knife during the Commission of a Crime in this case. The incident reports and booking photo for Stokes have been attached. No further information will be released at this time.

EARLIER:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released a photo of a man who’s wanted in connection with an aggravated assault.

Authorities said they’re looking for Joshua Kareem Stokes in connection with the June 12 crime in the 700 block of East Cedar Street. He’s described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Stokes or the case is urged to call Investigator Britney Jones at 706-821-4850, or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

