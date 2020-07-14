Suspect arrested in Waynesboro shooting of 13-year-old girl

UPDATE:

The suspect in the shooting has been arrested. The Burke County Sherioff’s Office issued the following statement on Monday:

Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators & the US Marshals have taken Alfonzo Green in custody and are enroute to the Burke County Detention Center. Currently he is being charged with Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

The 13 year old female victim is stable in the surgical intensive care unit at AUMC @ 17:00 hours.

We would like to thank the US Marshals for their continued support whenever we have a violent felon on the loose in the CSRA. Their dedication to providing safe communities is first class.

EARLIER:

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting early Monday in Waynesboro left a teenage girl in critical condition, according to authorities.

The Waynesboro Police Department and Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at 2:15 a.m. at Martin Luther King and Blakeney Street.

Arriving officers found a 13-year-old girl had been shot and was in critical condition.

She was taken by ambulance to a hospital and as of 10:15 a.m. was in surgery, authorities said.

Burke County investigators said they identified Alfonzo Green, 17, as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. They described him as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds and with black hair and brown eyes. They also released a photo of him.

Alfonzo Green (WRDW)

Green should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said, and anyone with information about him or the case is urged to call investigat or s at 706-554-2133 or 911.

The shooting is the latest in a streak of violent crime that’s swept across the region and that reached a tipping point over the July Fourth weekend, leading Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to declare a state of emergency and activate up to 1,000 National Guard troops to help deal with the problem.

Among the most recent incidents was a shooting last Tuesday that injured one person at 2706 Blossom Drive in Augusta. Just days before during the Fourth of July weekend, shootings left two people dead and at least five injured in the CSRA. In Atlanta that weekend, a shooting took the life of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks died.

