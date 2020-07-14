Advertisement

Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in Colorado

The plague can be treated with antibiotics
The squirrel is the first reported case of the plague in Jefferson County, Colorado.
The squirrel is the first reported case of the plague in Jefferson County, Colorado.(Source: National Park Service)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISON, Colo. (Gray News) – A squirrel found in metropolitan Denver has tested positive for bubonic plague.

The rodent is the first reported case of the plague in the county, according to Jefferson County Public Health.

Humans can get the plague through the bite of infected fleas, the cough of an infected animal or direct contact with an infected animal.

It can be effectively treated with antibiotics when diagnosed early, the health department says.

The plague can be fatal in up to 90% of people when not treated.

Symptoms of the plague may include:

  • sudden onset of high fever
  • chills
  • headache
  • nausea
  • extreme pain and swelling of lymph nodes

Cases of the plague are rare in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In recent decades, an average of seven human plague cases have been reported each year.

Reported cases of human plague in the United States from 1970-2018.
Reported cases of human plague in the United States from 1970-2018.(Source: CDC)

China recently reported a bubonic plague case in its Inner Mongolia region.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Burger King addresses climate change by changing cows’ diets

Updated: moments ago
|
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN AP Business Writer
Cows emit methane as a by-product of their digestion, and that has become a potential public relations hurdle for major burger chains.

News

See where man was found after shooting that killed him

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Marquan Doyle, 23, of Aiken S.C., was one of three people who were shot, authorities learned after being called to this scene of an Augusta car crash.

Coronavirus

Florida tops virus death mark, UK, France mandate masks

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
Health experts have warned that outbreaks that had been brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing were likely to flare again as precautions were relaxed.

News

Augusta Technical College prepares to reopen on Monday

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Augusta Technical College will reopen to the public on Monday ahead of the start of the fall semester on Aug. 24.

News

Augusta Technical College prepares for reopening

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Find out about the learning approaches that will be taken when Augusta Technical College reopens in a few days.

Latest News

News

Three CSRA school districts will discuss back-to-school plans Tuesday

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Richmond County, Aiken County, and Columbia County will all talk about their plans to bring students back to school as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Georgia and South Carolina.

National

Judge rejects tentative $19M Weinstein deal with accusers

Updated: 40 minutes ago
A $19 million settlement between Harvey Weinstein and some of his accusers was rejected Tuesday by a judge.

News

This man now charged with murder in 10-year-old's death

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Brian Beaudin Jr. is accused of setting a Warrenville fire than fatally injured a child who was spending the night there.

National

Canada, US poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that a decision on the border would be announced “in the coming days.”

News

Concern grows over safety of man missing from Lincoln County living facility

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t found a 66-year-old man who’s been missing from his assisted living facility for several days.