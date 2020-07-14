Rockets’ Westbrook has virus, as NBA bubble faces first test

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Houston’s Russell Westbrook hasn’t made it to the NBA restart yet. The coronavirus did, but health protocols seemed to work as the league and its players hoped they would.

It was a day of troubling news for the league, with Westbrook revealing that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and two other players facing 10-day quarantines for leaving the league campus perimeter at Walt Disney World.

And it was also announced that two players tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving in Central Florida last week, but neither made it out of quarantine and into the NBA’s bubble.

