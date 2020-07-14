Advertisement

Red Cross needs volunteers due to COVID-19 heading into hurricane season

(KEVN)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Experts say we are in for a busy Hurricane Season this summer and the American Red Cross urgently needs volunteers to help in our community.

Full information on volunteer opportunities is available here.

“The coronavirus pandemic will make it challenging to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the country should an emergency occur. In light of this, the Red Cross is asking you to be ready to help your community in the midlands,” Rebecca Jordan, Executive Director of the Central Chapter of American Red Cross of South Carolina said, in the release.

SHELTER HELP NEEDED

Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging when possible. If hotel stays aren’t possible, then the Red Cross will open traditional shelters.

The Red Cross needs volunteers to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks to help those we serve. There are both associate and supervisory level opportunities available.

HEALTH SERVICES SUPPORT NEEDED

If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with an active, current and unencumbered license, the Red Cross needs your support. Volunteers are needed in shelters to help assess people’s health. Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. RNs supervise all clinical tasks.

Roles are also available for Certified Nursing Assistants, Certified Home Health Aides, student nurses and medical students. The Red Cross needs volunteers who can provide care as delegated by a licensed nurse in shelters. This could include assisting with activities of daily living, personal assistance services, providing health education and helping to replace medications, durable medical equipment or consumable medical supplies.

FOR THOSE INTERESTED IN VOLUNTEERING

If you are interested in helping the community should a disaster occur, go to redcross.org/volunteer.

