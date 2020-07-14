Patriot League punts on fall football as SEC leaders meet

The Patriot League has joined the Ivy League and called off fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league’s 10 Division I schools will not compete this fall in football, soccer and women’s volleyball. The Ivy League announced a similar decision last week.

Meanwhile, Southeastern Conference athletic directors met to discuss how the SEC can have a football season as COVID-19 cases spike throughout much of the South. The Patriot League is mostly comprised of private schools located in the Northeast that offer limited athletic scholarships.

