Patriot League punts on fall football as SEC leaders meet
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Patriot League has joined the Ivy League and called off fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The league’s 10 Division I schools will not compete this fall in football, soccer and women’s volleyball. The Ivy League announced a similar decision last week.
Meanwhile, Southeastern Conference athletic directors met to discuss how the SEC can have a football season as COVID-19 cases spike throughout much of the South. The Patriot League is mostly comprised of private schools located in the Northeast that offer limited athletic scholarships.
