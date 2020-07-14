Associated Press Georgia Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 14.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Georgia bureau is reachable at 404-522-8971. Send daybook items to apatlanta@ap.org or georgia@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Georgia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 14 11:00 AM GOP Georgia senatorial candidate Doug Collins hosts events with GOP Rep. Drew Ferguson - Republican Georgia senatorial candidate Rep. Doug Collins and GOP Rep. Drew Ferguson host meet and greet at Lafayette Square, Lagrange, GA (11:00 AM EDT), followed by a walking tour of downtown West Point (4:30 PM EDT), and a meet and greet at American Smokehouse, 719 3rd Ave, West Point, GA (5:15 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://dougforgeorgia.com, https://twitter.com/RepDougCollins

Contacts: Dan McLagan, Doug Collins for Senate, dan.mclagan@mindpsring.com, 1 678 429 8524

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 14 Delta Air Lines Q2 2020 earnings - Delta Air Lines Q2 2020 earnings, for the Atlanta-headquartered airline

Weblinks: http://www.delta.com, https://twitter.com/Delta

Contacts: Delta Press, media@delta.com, 1 404 715 2554

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 14 10:00 AM Delta Air Lines: Q2 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://ir.delta.com/news-and-events/calendar/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/Delta

Contacts: Jill S Greer, Delta Air Lines Investor Relations, InvestorRelations@Delta.com, 1 866 715 2170

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 14 Delta Air Lines: Q2 2020 Results

Weblinks: https://ir.delta.com/news-and-events/calendar/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/Delta

Contacts: Jill S Greer, Delta Air Lines Investor Relations, InvestorRelations@Delta.com, 1 866 715 2170

--------------------

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 - Thursday, Jul. 16 Build Expo - Build Expo - for building and construction professionals

Location: Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA

Weblinks: http://buildexpousa.com/, https://twitter.com/BuildExpoUSA

Contacts: Build Expo, info@buildexpousa.com

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 President Donald Trump delivers remarks in Atlanta on infrastructure

Location: Atlanta, GA

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

Trump arrives in Atlanta at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, 3400 N Inner Loop Road (2:50 PM EDT). Please register for media credentials by 3:00 PM EDT, Monday, July 13, 2020. Late requests will not be accepted. Once approved, you will receive additional logistics in a separate email 24 hours before The President's arrival. Credentials are non-transferable