GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

6-4-6

(six, four, six)

8-6-2

(eight, six, two)

6-4-8-0

(six, four, eight, zero)

9-7-5-9

(nine, seven, five, nine)

11-12-33-36-49, Cash Ball: 4

(eleven, twelve, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-nine; Cash Ball: four)

8-9-0-5-9

(eight, nine, zero, five, nine)

3-8-6-9-4

(three, eight, six, nine, four)

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

Estimated jackpot: $87 million