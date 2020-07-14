GA Lottery
GA Lottery
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
6-4-6
(six, four, six)
8-6-2
(eight, six, two)
6-4-8-0
(six, four, eight, zero)
9-7-5-9
(nine, seven, five, nine)
11-12-33-36-49, Cash Ball: 4
(eleven, twelve, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-nine; Cash Ball: four)
8-9-0-5-9
(eight, nine, zero, five, nine)
3-8-6-9-4
(three, eight, six, nine, four)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
Estimated jackpot: $87 million