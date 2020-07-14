Former USC starting QB Daniels eligible for 2020 at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Southern California starter JT Daniels says he has been granted immediate eligibility at Georgia, where he can join the competition at quarterback.

Daniels posted on his Twitter account his appreciation to the NCAA “for granting me immediate eligibility and allowing me to play football this fall.” Daniels announced his transfer to Georgia on May 29 and he can play for three seasons.

He started for the Trojans in 2018, but lost his job to Kedon Slovis last season after suffering a knee injury. Daniels joins an interesting mix at Georgia to replace three-year starter Jake Fromm at quarterback. Jamie Newman, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest, is considered the favorite.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.