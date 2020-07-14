Advertisement

Concern grows over safety of man missing from Lincoln County living facility

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 66-year-old Joseph Talbert who walked away from his assisted living facility.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four days after a 66-year-old man walked away from a assisted living facility in Lincoln County, his church family and friends are growing more concerned for his safety.

The search continued for Joseph Talbert on Tuesday, with authorities using a helicopter starting at 9 a.m.

Church members and other friends gathered in Lincolnton to assist with the effort.

Joyce Bell, a friend of the family and member of the church that Talbert has attended, said about 20 volunteers from as far away as Augusta were expected to help today.

MORE | Community comes together to make injured girl's birthday unforgettable

She said they’re most concerned about him being out in the heat that’s battered the CSRA for several days, as well as the fact that he’s sick and doesn’t have his medicine with him.

Talbert, deputies say, has dementia and one arm is drawn up against his chest following a stroke.

He was wearing gray pants and a gray shirt.

Anyone who sees Talbert is urged to call 706-359-4118.

Bell said people who are interested in volunteering with the search effort can call her at 864-602-1148.

The assisted living facility is now offering a $500 reward for information that leads to finding him.

