Community comes together to make injured girl’s birthday unforgettable

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Birthdays are supposed to be all about balloons, cake and gifts.

But one little girl had to spend her birthday in the hospital after she was in a car crash.

“I burnt myself in the car,” said 6-year-old Cerenity Kirk. 

It’s a pain she and her family will carry with them forever.

“All I could remember was coming down the road, and I remember passing by the car dealership thing,” her dad said.

Everything else was a blur.

The crash happened on Columbia Highway in Aiken on July 2. 

That’s Cerenity’s birthday.

“We were on the way to celebrate her birthday and everything just changed,” her mom said.

It all happened in the blink of an eye, leaving her husband with a broken wrist and Cerenity in a wheelchair with a broken femur and lacerations.

So the community came together — including the exact same people who stood by their side at the scene of the crash. Firefighters, police officers and people from the community all wanted to give her an escape from the pain and make her sixth birthday an unforgettable one.

“I feel like Rapunzel,” she said.

Her mom says it was a success.

“She is so excited — all the amazing gifts, the Barbies, the videos,” her mom said. “That is so amazing. I appreciate everybody for doing that. We love y’all.”

Cerenity simply said: “I’m happy.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

