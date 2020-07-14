City of Aiken votes to mandate masks during council meeting

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a 5 to 2 vote, the Aiken City Council has voted for an emergency mask ordinance. The council has amended its previous resolution that only recommended masks.

There were two amendments added to the ordinance including a change of the minimum age requirement to 5-years-old, and a change in the language to not requiring masks during outdoor physical activity.

We will have more on this story as it develops.

