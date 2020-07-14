Advertisement

City of Aiken votes to mandate masks during council meeting

(mgn)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a 5 to 2 vote, the Aiken City Council has voted for an emergency mask ordinance. The council has amended its previous resolution that only recommended masks.

There were two amendments added to the ordinance including a change of the minimum age requirement to 5-years-old, and a change in the language to not requiring masks during outdoor physical activity.

We will have more on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

News

NOTICIAS DEL DIA - 13 DE JULIO

Updated: 2 hours ago
WRDW le está dando las ultimas noticas a nuestra comunidad hispana con un nuevo programa exclusivo por el internet “Noticias del Día”

News

I-TEAM: Augusta is out of compliance when comes to its own landfill

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Years of problems and pollution at the Richmond County landfill have caused concern for neighbors and will cost the city millions. The issues link to broken pipes, broken systems, and allegations of mismanagement.

News

Years of problems and pollution in the Richmond County landfill

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Years of problems and pollution in the Richmond County landfill

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Bamberg County officials pass mask mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Bamberg County Council voted unanimously Monday to mandate county residents to wear masks.

News

Attorney talks wrongful death lawsuit

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Infectious disease expert on reopening schools

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Concerns over death rate, ICU capacity

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Thrive Everyday: Kathy Naive Skateland A

Updated: 6 hours ago