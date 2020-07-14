Advertisement

Canada, US poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21

In this photo taken Sunday, May 17, 2020, a truck from Canada heads to the single open lane heading into the U.S. at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash. Canada and the U.S. have agreed to extend their agreement to keep the border closed to non-essential travel to June 21 during the coronavirus pandemic. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April, May and June.
In this photo taken Sunday, May 17, 2020, a truck from Canada heads to the single open lane heading into the U.S. at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash. Canada and the U.S. have agreed to extend their agreement to keep the border closed to non-essential travel to June 21 during the coronavirus pandemic. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April, May and June.(Elaine Thompson | AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — The U.S. and Canada are poised to extend their agreement to keep their shared border closed to non-essential travel to Aug. 21, but a final confirmation has not been given, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The agreement would likely extend the closure by another 30 days. The official was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of an announcement this week, and spoke on condition of anonymity. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April, May and June.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that a decision on the border would be announced “in the coming days.”

“We’re going to continue to work hard to keep Canadians safe and to keep our economies flowing and we will have more to say later this week,” Trudeau said

Most Canadians fear a reopening. The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world while Canada has flattened the epidemic curve.

Essential cross-border workers like healthcare professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. Truck drivers are critical as they move food and medical goods in both directions. Much of Canada’s food supply comes from or via the U.S.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Burger King addresses climate change by changing cows’ diets

Updated: moments ago
|
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN AP Business Writer
Cows emit methane as a by-product of their digestion, and that has become a potential public relations hurdle for major burger chains.

News

See where man was found after shooting that killed him

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Marquan Doyle, 23, of Aiken S.C., was one of three people who were shot, authorities learned after being called to this scene of an Augusta car crash.

Coronavirus

Florida tops virus death mark, UK, France mandate masks

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
Health experts have warned that outbreaks that had been brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing were likely to flare again as precautions were relaxed.

News

Augusta Technical College prepares to reopen on Monday

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Augusta Technical College will reopen to the public on Monday ahead of the start of the fall semester on Aug. 24.

News

Augusta Technical College prepares for reopening

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Find out about the learning approaches that will be taken when Augusta Technical College reopens in a few days.

Latest News

News

Three CSRA school districts will discuss back-to-school plans Tuesday

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Richmond County, Aiken County, and Columbia County will all talk about their plans to bring students back to school as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Georgia and South Carolina.

National

Judge rejects tentative $19M Weinstein deal with accusers

Updated: 40 minutes ago
A $19 million settlement between Harvey Weinstein and some of his accusers was rejected Tuesday by a judge.

News

This man now charged with murder in 10-year-old's death

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Brian Beaudin Jr. is accused of setting a Warrenville fire than fatally injured a child who was spending the night there.

National

Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in Colorado

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The squirrel is the first reported case of the plague in the metro Denver county.

News

Concern grows over safety of man missing from Lincoln County living facility

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t found a 66-year-old man who’s been missing from his assisted living facility for several days.