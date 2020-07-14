Cabin Fever drive-in laser show coming to Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Cabin Fever drive-in laser show will be Thursday.

Three 30- to 40-minute shows are planned, including Top 40 musical hits and graphic effects.

Shows will begin at 9 p.m., 10:30 p.m. and 11:55 p.m., and the cost is $25 per carload.

The event will be at the Columbia County fairgrounds, 5462 Columbia Road, Grovetown.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance at https://www.freshtix.com/events/cabinfever.

Viewers are asked to remain in their cars to achieve social distancing and prevent transmission of coronavirus.

