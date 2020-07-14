Cabin Fever drive-in laser show coming to Grovetown
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Cabin Fever drive-in laser show will be Thursday.
Three 30- to 40-minute shows are planned, including Top 40 musical hits and graphic effects.
Shows will begin at 9 p.m., 10:30 p.m. and 11:55 p.m., and the cost is $25 per carload.
The event will be at the Columbia County fairgrounds, 5462 Columbia Road, Grovetown.
Tickets must be purchased online in advance at https://www.freshtix.com/events/cabinfever.
Viewers are asked to remain in their cars to achieve social distancing and prevent transmission of coronavirus.
