Advertisement

Cabin Fever drive-in laser show coming to Grovetown

Calendar Image
Calendar Image(MGN)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Cabin Fever drive-in laser show will be Thursday.

Three 30- to 40-minute shows are planned, including Top 40 musical hits and graphic effects.

Shows will begin at 9 p.m., 10:30 p.m. and 11:55 p.m., and the cost is $25 per carload.

The event will be at the Columbia County fairgrounds, 5462 Columbia Road, Grovetown.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance at https://www.freshtix.com/events/cabinfever.

Viewers are asked to remain in their cars to achieve social distancing and prevent transmission of coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community comes together to make injured girl’s birthday unforgettable

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
One little girl had to spend her birthday in the hospital after she was in a car crash, but the community came together to make sure she felt special.

News

Copter searching today for 66-year-old missing from Lincoln County nursing facility

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t found a 66-year-old man who’s been missing from his assisted living facility for several days.

News

See how community shows love for 6-year-old girl

Updated: 3 hours ago
Learn how Cerenity Kirk, injured in a car accident, captured the hearts on many.

News

Aiken County back-to-school plans to be discussed tonight

Updated: 3 hours ago
Now that a task force has made recommendations, back to school decisions will be made by the Aiken County Board of Education.

Latest News

News

Learn about food assistance for South Carolina students

Updated: 3 hours ago
A program will offer some help to South Carolina students with food insecurity.

News

In case you've forgotten, tax deadline is tomorrow

Updated: 3 hours ago
The IRS extended the tax deadline because of the coronavirus pandemic, but your filing is due for real on July 15.

News

Georgia submits request to waive standardized testing

Updated: 3 hours ago
Now the Georgia wants to skip standardized testing, here's what could happen.

News

Why online learning is seeing an increase in 2-state region

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here's a look an the online learning situation and why it's booming lately.

News

Details on arrest in slaying of homeless man in Augusta

Updated: 3 hours ago
Joshua Stokes was apprehended as a suspect in a stabbing and then authorities say they learned he was linked to the May slaying of a homeless man.

News

Man shot dead, and his body is found in crashed car

Updated: 6 hours ago
An Aiken man was shot dead overnight in Augusta, and his body was found in a car at Milledge Road and Service Drive, according to authorities.