Augusta Technical College prepares to reopen on Monday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Technical College will reopen to the public on Monday.

After being closed for weeks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the reopening will allow students and guests to meet with college personnel by appointment and walk-in from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

All Student Services departments will be closed to the public at each campus location on Fridays, but the college will offer virtual appointments Mondays through Fridays.

Each department will provide further communication regarding guidelines for using its services.

Safety measures

As the college reopens, the following safety measures have been established:

Students, employees, and campus guests should follow social distancing guidelines whenever possible while on campus.

Only the visitor (student or potential student) should come into the building. Don’t bring children or other non-essential individuals with you for everyone’s safety. If child care is an issue, you can schedule a virtual appointment with staff.

Students, employees and campus guests will be required to wear a face mask or appropriate face covering in public areas on campus. The college will provide face masks for students and employees.

Signage will be posted with information on social distancing, appropriate face mask usage, and how to prevent the spread of viruses such as COVID-19.

Students, employees, and guests should not come to campus if they are experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms or have recently interacted with a known COVID-19 patient.

Fall semester

The fall semester is scheduled to begin Aug. 24. In accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines, courses will be offered using various formats to ensure the safety of students. Course formats will include online, hybrid with an online component, and in-person/web-enhanced component.

New and current students who have not registered for fall classes should make an appointment with their adviser to discuss their plans for the fall and register for classes.

