Advertisement

Augusta Technical College prepares to reopen on Monday

By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Technical College will reopen to the public on Monday.

After being closed for weeks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the reopening will allow students and guests to meet with college personnel by appointment and walk-in from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

MORE | Georgia submits request to waive standardized testing

All Student Services departments will be closed to the public at each campus location on Fridays, but the college will offer virtual appointments Mondays through Fridays.

Each department will provide further communication regarding guidelines for using its services.

Safety measures

As the college reopens, the following safety measures have been established:

  • Students, employees, and campus guests should follow social distancing guidelines whenever possible while on campus.
  • Only the visitor (student or potential student) should come into the building. Don’t bring children or other non-essential individuals with you for everyone’s safety. If child care is an issue, you can schedule a virtual appointment with staff.
  • Students, employees and campus guests will be required to wear a face mask or appropriate face covering in public areas on campus. The college will provide face masks for students and employees.
  • Signage will be posted with information on social distancing, appropriate face mask usage, and how to prevent the spread of viruses such as COVID-19.
  • Students, employees, and guests should not come to campus if they are experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms or have recently interacted with a known COVID-19 patient.

Fall semester

The fall semester is scheduled to begin Aug. 24. In accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines, courses will be offered using various formats to ensure the safety of students. Course formats will include online, hybrid with an online component, and in-person/web-enhanced component.

New and current students who have not registered for fall classes should make an appointment with their adviser to discuss their plans for the fall and register for classes.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

See where man was found after shooting that killed him

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Marquan Doyle, 23, of Aiken S.C., was one of three people who were shot, authorities learned after being called to this scene of an Augusta car crash.

News

Augusta Technical College prepares for reopening

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Find out about the learning approaches that will be taken when Augusta Technical College reopens in a few days.

News

Three CSRA school districts will discuss back-to-school plans Tuesday

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Richmond County, Aiken County, and Columbia County will all talk about their plans to bring students back to school as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Georgia and South Carolina.

News

This man now charged with murder in 10-year-old's death

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Brian Beaudin Jr. is accused of setting a Warrenville fire than fatally injured a child who was spending the night there.

Latest News

News

Concern grows over safety of man missing from Lincoln County living facility

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t found a 66-year-old man who’s been missing from his assisted living facility for several days.

News

Trump praises S.C. deputy who saved infant’s life during traffic stop

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump praised law enforcement officers, including a Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputy, during a Monday roundtable meeting at the White House.

News

Community comes together to make injured girl’s birthday unforgettable

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
One little girl had to spend her birthday in the hospital after she was in a car crash, but the community came together to make sure she felt special.

News

Cabin Fever drive-in laser show coming to Grovetown

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cabin Fever drive-in laser show will be Thursday at the Columbia County fairgrounds.

News

Copter searching today for 66-year-old missing from Lincoln County nursing facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t found a 66-year-old man who’s been missing from his assisted living facility for several days.

News

See how community shows love for 6-year-old girl

Updated: 4 hours ago
Learn how Cerenity Kirk, injured in a car accident, captured the hearts on many.